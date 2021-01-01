LumiPets Night Lights White, - Bear Touch-Sensor Portable LED Night Light

Advertisement
Bear Touch-Sensor Portable LED Night Light. Soothe your little one's bedtime with this sweet bear LumiPet. This small illuminated companion brightens the bedroom with soft, color-changing lights that boast various settings. Its soft, chew-safe silicone ensures safe usage for your infant to young child and is dishwasher safe for effortless cleaning. FeaturesEasy tap controlsEight color functionsBlink mode to learn colorsPause on any colorSlow Flow mode for relaxed bedtime atmosphereSleep timer: 30, 60 and 90 minutesBrightness controlRechargeableProduct DetailsIncludes cordless night light, remote control, micro USB charging cable, free LumiPets e-book and instructions manual4.5'' W x 6'' H x 4.5'' DCharging cable length: 6'' LSilicone / ABSNon-toxicBuilt-in batteryUse time per charge: 12 hoursSilicone: dishwasher-safe3-month warranty (contact customer service for details)Imported