Nigerian Home Nigeria Gifts for proud Nigerians Nigeria Flag Fingerprint It is in My DNA Gift for Nigerians Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This designs shows a fingerprint with the colors of the Nigerian flag. It is a nice gift-idea for proud and patriotic Nigerians for a birthday, an anniversary or any other present giving occasion to your loved family, for mum, dad, boys, girls or kids. Show with the flag of your home country Nigeria your roots. It' just in your DNA! It doesn't matter, if you are born in Nigeria or in the USA and your ancestors are Nigerians. US grown and Nigerian roots. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only