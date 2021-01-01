From winston porter
Nigan 3-Light 21" Semi Flush Mount
Features:Shade Included Yes: Shade Material: ResinSemi flush mountUL listedSuitable for damp locationsProduct Type: Semi flush mountStyle: TransitionalLumenAria collectionCollection: Tapered Clips FamilyProduct Type: Semi flush mountNumber of Lights: 3Light Direction: AmbientFinish: Style: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Color: AmberShade Material: Plastic / ResinPrimary Material: MetalDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DampWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesBulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: Bulb Type: IncandescentWattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Rated Bulb Life: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Country of Origin: ChinaDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Weight: 19.8Body Height - Top to Bottom: 12Body Width - Side to Side: 21Body Depth - Front to Back: 21Downrod Included: YesDownrod Size(s): Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Shade Shape: Square Bowl, Finish: Dark Bronze