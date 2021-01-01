Urban Habitat Nicolette 7-Piece Yellow Full/Queen Cotton Reversible Coverlet Set

The Urban Habitat Nicolette 7 Piece Cotton Reversible Coverlet Set offers a relaxing update to your bedroom. The coverlet showcases a medallion fan motif in muted shades of yellow and blue to create a pleasant globally inspired look. A solid grey reverse complements the top of the bed. Two matching shams pair perfectly with the coverlet, while two quilted Euro shams add texture to the bedding set. An embroidered medallion square decorative pillow and a ruched oblong pillow provide the finishing touches. Machine washable for easy care, this bedding set is OEKO-TEX certified, meaning it does not contain any harmful substances or chemicals, ensuring quality comfort and wellness.