From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Nicolette 42.5 in. Grey and Walnut Brown Low Back Wood 25 in. Counter Stool (Set of 2)
Add crisp, contemporary design to your space with the visually striking Nicolette counter stool. Made in Malaysia, the Nicolette is comprised of a sturdy wood frame showcasing a warm walnut brown finish. The seat is padded with a layer of soft foam and upholstered in smooth fabric for exceptional comfort. Requiring assembly, the backrest features a unique, intricate cut out design for strong visual appeal. Comfortable and stylish, the Nicolette counter stool elevates any experience.