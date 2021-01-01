Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Patio Country Dahlia Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug 5'2"x7'2", Traditional Medallion Blue/Gray

Elevate any space: adding decorative floor coverings is one of the easiest ways to elevate any entertainment space including patios, decks and screened in porches Timeless design: décor friendly colors and timeless design choices compliment any existing décor. Use on your patio with outdoor furniture and accessories to create your personal style Low maintenance: the lightweight, easy to clean polypropylene material is low maintenance and won’t scratch your deck surface Versatile and functional: these versatile and functional rugs enhance indoor, high traffic areas in the home such as kitchens, play rooms, mud rooms and more. Roll rugs for quick and easy storage throughout the year Actual sizes: 5'2x 7'2, 7'9x 10'2