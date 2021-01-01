From jayden creation
JAYDEN CREATION Nicole 62.75 in. White Desk with Chair Set
Whether you're rounding out a dedicated study, or repurposing an unused living room corner, this writing desk and chair set is a great spot to sit down and get your work done. Crafted from metal in a gold finish, this desk is capped with MDF work surface. Three drawers offer plenty of storage space for files, folders, and office supplies, while the smooth desktop provides a perfect platform for your laptop, speakers, and a stylish work lamp. Color: WHITE.