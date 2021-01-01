Nicokee Gaming Mouse Pad Beautiful Image with Nice Watercolor Cactus Non-Slip Rubber Mouse Pad for Computers, Laptop, Office, Home Rectangle.

Mouse Pad Size - Mouse pad measures 9.5 Inch x 7.9 Inch ( 24 CM x 20 CM ) . Package included:1 x Mouse pad. Premium Mouse Pad - This gaming mouse pad made from natural rubber, soft materials comfortable for wrists and hands. Mouse mat is durable and is ideal for longer hours of use. Non-Slip Mousepad - Non-Slip rubber backing and smooth surface preventing sliding to offer you stable operation. Mouse can be quickly moved and accurately positioned on the slick surface. Fashion Style Pad - Our funny mouse pad with delicate pattern print, full color image with vibrant permanent colors that will not fade. Multiple patterns available for your choice. Application - Rubber mousepad fit for both home and office. Ideal for gamers, graphic designers, or anyone who uses a mouse for long sessions. Decorate your desk at home and office with our mouse pad.