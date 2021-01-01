FurnitureR NICKEIL Black Powder Coating Legs Velvet Ottoman, BURGUNDY, Red

Add a little character to your living room with the Majestic Home Goods new Villa collection. Its frame is made of velvet and black powder coating legs.This Ottoman is the perfect accessory to add comfort and style to any room while functioning as a decorative foot stool, foot stool, or coffee table.Stylish enough to grab glances in the living room, low enough to act as a rest for weary feet, this ottoman seems to do it all. Its boasts a high density and wrapped in velvet upholstery for a touch of posh glamour. Color: Burgundy.