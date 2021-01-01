Nicanor Outdoor Modern 6 Seater Aluminum Dining Set with Expandable Table, Black and Dark Gray

Show off your hosting skills with a dining set that will do all the work for you. Made with aluminum frames, our durable, high-quality dining set features unique rope weave seating to bring a sleek touch and delightful style to your backyard or patio space. This set offers an expandable table that not only brings unparalleled style for your space but also conveniently accounts for any uninvited guest at dinner. With its intricate woven design, this dining set will have no problem upgrading your outdoor space into one of modern refinement.MODERN DESIGN: With clean, precise lines, our dining set is the ideal modern accessory for your outdoor space. Finished with exquisite rope weave seating and smooth aluminum frames, this set not only offers a chic, minimalistic look but also provides incredible structure.ALUMINUM FRAME: This set is built with aluminum, creating a lightweight and stable frame. This material is rust-resistant which will further extend the life of your product.ROPE WEAVE: Each chair features an intricate rope weave design that provides an incredibly durable and unique appearance. The handcrafted details of this material allow this piece to blend seamlessly with your outdoor décor.EXPANDABLE: Our convenient table expands to make it easy for you to add an extra seat or two when needed. This table is 63.75 inches when closed and 80.25 inches when expanded.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this dining set. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included. This set includes one dining table and six chairs.