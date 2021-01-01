Niangua Upholstered Platform Bedroom Set

This elegant bedroom set makes a gorgeous addition to any bedroom in your home. Our 2 Piece bed set consists of 1 modern bed frame and 1 nightstand with 1 drawer. Our bed set will impress everyone that will come to your house because it fits with any type of decor. We have constructed this platform bed and wood nightstand by using engineered wood to make strong support for you and your mattress. Our versatile bed features a headboard made from robust wood that will surely be the focal point of your bedroom and a good place to lean on and relax, foam padding covered with beautiful Linen Fabric. This bedroom set is low-maintenance furniture and it is a great choice for Budget-friendly. The step-by-step assembly instructions for headboard, footboard, wood slats, and other accessories are all in the package, you will be able to do assemble these in a short time. Our Linen Fabric headboard is quite simple to clean and always offers a perfect appeal. Our product will add more beauty to your room and you will feel well.PIECES OPTION AVAILABLE:Full Size BedDimensions of Full Size Platform Bed Frame: Length: 83.6; Width: 59; Height: 47.OPTIONS SKU: KD16F-1GA08 2 Piece Full Bed Set - 1 Modern Bed Frame Dark Khaki Linen Fabric Padded and Button Tufted Headboard with 1 Bedroom Nightstand - Antique Walnut Finish NightstandOPTIONS SKU: KD18F-1GA08 2 Piece Bedroom Set - 1 Full Bedframe Brown Linen Fabric Padded and Button Tufted Headboard with 1 Nightstand - Antique Walnut Finish NightstandKing Size Bed Dimensions of King Bed Frame: Length: 81; Width: 79; Height: 47.OPTIONS SKU: KD16K-1GA08 2 Piece King Bed Set - 1 Wooden Bed Frame Brown Linen Fabric Padded and Button Tufted Headboard with 1 Wood Nightstand - Antique Walnut Finish NightstandOPTIONS SKU: KD18K-1GA08 2 Piece King Bed Set - 1 King Size Platform Bed Frame Brown Linen Fabric Padded and Button Tufted Headboard with 1 Nightstand - Antique Walnut Finish NightstandQueen Size Bed queen platform bed are: Length: 88.76; Width: 65; Height: 47OPTIONS SKU: KD16Q-1GA08 2 Piece Queen Size Bed Set - 1 Wood Bed Frame Dark Khaki Linen Fabric Padded and Button Tufted Headboard with 1 Wood Night Stand - Antique Walnut Finish NightstandOPTIONS SKU: KD18Q-1GA08 2 Piece Bed Set Queen - 1 Platform Bed Brown Linen Fabric Padded and Button Tufted Headboard with 1 Night Stand - Antique Walnut Finish Nightstand Color: Brown, Bed Size: Full