Find the Niagara Falls Dimensional Stickers by Recollections™ at Michaels. Embellish one-of-a-kind cards, scrapbook pages, planners and more with this fun assortment of dimensional stickers from Recollections. Perfect for adding eye-catching focal points and depth to your paper projects, this set of travel themed stickers is a great addition to your crafting collection. Embellish one-of-a-kind cards, scrapbook pages, planners and more with this fun assortment of dimensional stickers from Recollections. Perfect for adding eye-catching focal points and depth to your paper projects, this set of travel themed stickers is a great addition to your crafting collection. Details: Niagara Falls design 3.88" x 7.25" (9.86cm x 18.42cm) sheet size 9 stickers Layered paper and PVC with foil | Niagara Falls Dimensional Stickers by Recollections™ | Michaels®