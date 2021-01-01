HOUSE OF MOSAICS LTD Niagara Blue 11.61 in. x 11.69 in. Linear Joint Gloss Glass Mosaic Wall Tile (0.97 sq. ft./Each)

The House of Mosaics Niagara Blue 11.61 in. x 11.69 in. Linear Joint Gloss Glass Mosaic Wall Tile combines modern tones of iridescent blue and silver effect, combined with metal effect glass bricks, and hammered textures, in an offset irregular linear pattern you will be sure to create the wow-factor on any wall. The metal effect glass pieces are glass, meaning you can use this mosaic in a wet area with no worries. Perfect for use in kitchen backsplashes, bathrooms, showers, borders or accent walls.