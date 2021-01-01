The INKEY List Niacinamide Oil Control Serum, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A serum that's perfect for oily skin to help control excess oil, while reducing blemishes, redness, and hyperpigmentation. Skin Type: Oily Skincare Concerns: Acne and Blemishes, Oiliness, and PoresFormulation: Lightweight SerumHighlighted Ingredients:- Niacinamide 10% : Helps control excess oil and works to reduce blemishes and tackle redness. - Multi Molecular Hyaluronic Acid 1%: Helps to hydrate and plump skin by acting as a moisture binding ingredient for maximum hydration.Ingredient Callouts:This product is also vegan and cruelty-free. What Else You Need to Know: This lightweight, power-packed serum contains 10 percent niacinamide, a naturally occurring B3 vitamin that helps to control excess oil and fade the appearance of blemishes and redness. Additionally, this serum is formulated with one percent hyaluronic acid for added hydration and effective delivery.Clean at SephoraClean at Sephora is formulated without a list of over 50 ingredients, including sulfates (SLS and SLES), parabens, phthalates, and more. For the full list, check out the Ingredients tab.Suggested Usage:-Use AM and PM. -On cleansed skin, apply a pea-size amount to face and neck. -Follow with preferred serums and moisturizer.Size:1 oz/ 30 mLIngredients: -Niacinamide 10% : Helps control excess oil and works to reduce blemishes and tackle redness. -Multi Molecular Hyaluronic Acid 1%: Helps to hydrate and plump skin by acting as a moisture binding ingredient for maximum hydration.Water (Aqua), Niacinamide,Glycerin, Propanediol, Butylene Glycol, Squalane, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Hyaluronic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phospholipids, Xanthan Gum, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Extract, Allantoin, Disodium Edta, Polysorbate 60, Panthenol, Glycolipids, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Sterol, Disodium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Sodium Phosphate. Clean at Sephora products are formulated without:SulfatesâSLS + SLES, Parabens, Formaldehydes, Formaldehyde-releasing agents, Phthalates, Mineral Oil, Retinyl Palmitate, Oxybenzone, Coal Tar, Hydroquinone, Triclosan, Triclocarban, Undisclosed synthetic fragrances (Products can be formulated with disclosed synthetic fragrances that meet the following two criteria: (1) the synthetic fragrances do not include any of the ingredients listed in numbers 1 through 12 above and (2) the synthetic fragrances are at a concentration below 1% of the total formula) The following type of acrylates: (ethyl acrylate, ethyl methacrylate, methyl methacrylate, butyl methacrylate, hydroxypropyl methacrylate, tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate , aluminum salts), Animal Oils/Musks/Fats, Benzophenone + Related Compounds, Butoxyethanol, Carbon Black, Lead/Lead Acetate, Methyl Cellosolve + Methoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone & Methylisothiazolinone, Mercury + Mercury Compounds (Thimerisol), Insoluble Plastic Microbeads (This prohibited ingredient applies to products that are meant to be rinsed off ), Resorcinol, Talc (Talc that is free of any asbestos can be used in the formulation provided that Brand conducts testing to ensure that talc is free of any asbestos.), Toluene, Butylated hydroxyanisole (BHA), Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) that is 0.1% or more of total formula, Ethanolamines DEA/TEA/MEA/ETA, Nanoparticles as defined by the European Commission, Petrolatum and Parrafin that is not USP grade, Phenoxyethanol that is 1% or more of total formulation, Polyacrylamide & Acrylamide, The following types of Styrene (Bromostyrene, Deastyrene/acrylates/dvbcopolymer, sodium styrene/divinylbenzene copolymer , styrene oxide, styrene), 1,4 Dioxane in final formulas must comply with the thresholds as follows: (10 or < ppm for products that are meant to be rinsed off, wiped off or removed, 3ppm or < for products that are meant to remain on the skin).