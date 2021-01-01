Noble House Nia Handcrafted Boho Fabric and Lace Pillows (Set of 2), Ivory

Accentuate your decor with an accessory of graceful design and eye-catching accents for a perfect addition to any home. From highlighting your sofa to adding design to your duvet, our accent pillows will fill the empty space with something that offers both style and comfort. Featuring a lovely tufted and woven design, these pillows give a charming accent to your interior decor. With endless possibilities and applications for this accessory, these pillows are perfect for a benched window or sofa in need of a bit of modern grace. A TOUCH OF PERSONALITY: Easily customize your living room, bedroom, or foyer with these chic accent pillows. With an unbeatable combination of comfort and impeccable style, these accessories will be sure to enliven any lounge space. HANDCRAFTED BOHO DESIGN: Our pillows are the perfect accents for any scheme of decor as they expertly designed and handwoven with artisan expertise. This features a tufted and woven design in ivory. WOOL, COTTON, AND LACE: Perfectly intertwining wool and cotton with lace accents, our throw pillows provide a unique design that also offers a strong and resilient construction. This mix of material provides an array of colors and a hand-woven look, adding to its beauty and authenticity. REMOVABLE COVERS: You can easily remove our pillow covers for cleaning purposes after a long period of use. Just use the zippers to unfasten the skin and slip out the inner filling. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. Each pillow is 17.00” W x 17.00” L. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of these charming pillows. This comes as a set of two.