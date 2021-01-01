From quoizel
Quoizel NHR1718 New Harbor 4 Light 18" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Quoizel NHR1718 New Harbor 4 Light 18" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesIncludes (4) 100 watt Medium (E26) Incandescent bulbsRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 10-1/2"Width: 18"Depth: 18"Product Weight: 5.4 lbsCord Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Type: IncandescentBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsWattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel