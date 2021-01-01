Nora Lighting NHR-26Q Medium (E26) Remodel Housing for 6" Trims Recessed Lights Recessed Housings

Nora Lighting NHR-26Q Medium (E26) Remodel Housing for 6" Trims Remodel housing for use in existing sheet rock, where insulation can be kept 3” away from housing. The housing is labeled for use with Nora 6” line voltage trims and compatible with all LED retrofits Features Compatible with LED retrofits cULus listed for damp location and through branch circuit wiring Install into existing ceilings up to 1-5/8" thick Medium base socket for LED or Incandescent lamps Housing is designed for use in remodel construction Housing is not rated for insulated ceilings Requires (1) 150 watt medium (E26) bulb Capable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included) CUL rated for damp locations Covered under a 1 Year Limited manufacturer warranty Dimensions Trim Size: 6" Height: 7-1/2" Width: 13-3/4" Depth: 6-3/4" Product Weight: 3.5 lbs Cutout Size: 6-3/8" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Included: No N/A