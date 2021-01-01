NHCLP-JO-WH Joe LED Clip On Lamp & Reading Spotlight Perfect For The Office, Study & Bedroom, White

Best Quality Guranteed. Versatile Light: With a sturdy clamp and adjustable lamp head, the Joe clip on light is the perfect little light for your office or study. Easy On The Eyes: Emitting soft white light that is flicker-free, the Joe clip light is designed to give you optimal illumination for a variety of activities. Perfect Everywhere: The Joe LED lamp features a clamp that can open to 1. 2 inches and a swivel lamp head. Easily adaptable to most surfaces, the Joe clamp lamp can be used almost everywhere. Energy Savings: Expect to save 90% in energy costs over regular incandescent lamps with our LED light rated to last 40, 000 hours. Satisfaction: Be confident with your purchase knowing this white lamp is backed by a best in class 5 year. Corded Electric: This LED lamp comes with a cord and is not battery operated.