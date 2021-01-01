From evoc
EVOC NH581A (NH58DBQ) 15.6" FHD 144Hz, 2.6 GHz i7-10750H, GTX 1650, 32 GB 3200MHz RAM, 4 TB PCIe SSD
10th Generation Intel® Core i7 2.6 GHz 6 Core - 12 Thread Processor (i7-10750H Turbo to 5.0 GHz) with NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 w/ 4 GB GDDR6 HIDevolution upgrades the 15.6" FHD 144Hz, Wide Viewing Angle Matte Display Gaming Laptop by adding Gelid GC Extreme on CPU and GPU for improved performance and optimal system temperature HIDevolution installed PCIe based storage-4 TB (2 x 2 TB) M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD-ensures that you experience the fastest boot up & load times Installed by HIDevolution-32 GB (2 x 16 GB) of fast DDR4 3200MHz memory (Speeds subject to system capability)-run memory hungry applications and multitask with ease HIDevolution Promise: Authorized EVOC Build to Order Dealer, thorough quality testing, a 1 Year Warranty, and access to our expert support staff.