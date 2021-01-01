From richelieu
Richelieu NH025200 Double Robe Hook Chrome Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook
Advertisement
Richelieu NH025200 Double Robe Hook Richelieu NH025200 Features:Constructed of metal ensuring durability and reliabilityCovered under Richelieu's limited lifetime warrantyPremier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday useSecure mounting assembly includedRichelieu NH025200 Specifications:Width: 1-1/2" (left to right)Depth: 2-9/16" (front to back)Height: 4-3/8" (top to bottom) Chrome