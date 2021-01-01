NH S3 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Artemide - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (USC-1282018A) - Design by Neri & Hu

The NH S3 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Artemide, designed by Neri and Hu, is a reinterpretation of traditional Oriental design with a contemporary flair. It showcases three parallelly suspended bars that look like they are gently moving in mid-air. Each glass sphere-shaped shade hung from the bar with an adjustable stem is suspended from cords that can be smoothly moved along the stem. When lit, the energy-efficient LED light source within the shade casts a warm, welcome glow all around. Artemide has a 3-word design philosophy, the human light, that has guided them since their 1960 start in Milan, Italy. Artemide's task lamps--like the Tizio (1972) and the Tolomeo (1987)--are long-standing icons of modern Italian lighting. Working with an exceptional, evolving group of designers and architects, Artemide lighting has been able to broadly innovate with high tech materials, organic forms and advanced LED technology. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Brushed Brass