Noctua NH-D15 chromax. black, 140mm dual-tower CPU cooler (Black)

Proven premium heatsink (more than 300 awards and recommendations from international hardware websites), now available in an all-black design that goes great with many colour schemes and RGB LEDs Extra-wide 140mm dual-tower design with 6 heatpipes and dual fans provides maximum quiet cooling efficiency on a par with many all-in-one watercoolers, ideal for overclockers and silent-enthusiasts! Dual-fan design with renowned, award-winning NF-A15 140mm fans with Low-Noise Adaptors and PWM for automatic speed control: Full cooling performance under load, whisper quiet at idle! Includes high-end NT-H1 thermal paste and SecuFirm2 mounting system for easy installation on Intel LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156, LGA2011, LGA2066 and AMD AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM1, FM2(+) Renowned Noctua quality backed up by 6-year manufacturer's warranty, deluxe choice for Intel Core i9, i7, i5, i3 (e.g. 9900K, 9700K, 8700K, 9980XE) and AMD Ryzen (e.g. 3900X, 3700X, 2700X, 2600X)