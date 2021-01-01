Noctua NF-A4x20 FLX, Premium Quiet Fan, 3-Pin (40x20mm, Brown)

Advertisement
Premium quiet fan, 40x40x20 mm, 12V, 3-pin Molex, 5000/4400/370 RPM, max. 14.9 dB(A), >150,000 h MTTF Award-winning A-series design with Flow Acceleration Channels and Advanced Acoustic Optimisation frame for superior quiet cooling performance 40x20mm size ideal for 1U applications or replacing fans in network and storage equipment (routers, switches, NAS etc.) or other devices such as DVRs 3-pin FLX version provides 5000/4400/3700rpm speed settings via Low-Noise Adaptors to fine-tune the fan for maximum airflow or near-silent operation Includes anti-vibration mounts, fan screws, extension cable and OmniJoin adaptor set for connecting the fan to proprietary fan headers