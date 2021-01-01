Noctua NF-A14 PWM, Premium Quiet Fan, 4-Pin (140mm, Brown)

Advertisement
Premium quiet fan, 140x140x25 mm, 12V, 4-pin PWM, max. 1500 RPM, max. 24.6 dB(A), >150,000 h MTTF Award-winning 140x25mm A-series fan with Flow Acceleration Channels and Advanced Acoustic Optimisation frame for superior quiet cooling performance Square frame design is ideal for water cooling radiators (AIO or DIY), PC cases and other chassis (intake & exhaust), cabinet ventilation, etc. 4-pin PWM version for automatic speed control via 4-pin PWM fan headers, broad 300-1500rpm speed range (1200rpm max. with supplied Low-Noise Adaptor) Includes anti-vibration mounts, fan screws, Low-Noise Adaptor, extension cable and y-cable for running two PWM fans on the same header