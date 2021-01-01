Nexus LED Chandelier by Corbett Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (258-016)

Look to the Nexus LED Chandelier by Corbett Lighting to bring a contemporary flavor to home or commercial settings. The word Nexus means connection and this understated design features a central open circle branching out to a succession of half circles. At the end of every semi-circle a simple cylinder socket holds an integrated LED light which shines through a harmonizing Crystal cylinder shade. Fashioned from handcrafted Iron, the imaginative chandelier suspends from a series of adjustable aircraft cables adding to its modern minimalist expression. With its large scale silhouette, the Nexus is set to make a big impact in a grand foyer or above a round dining table. Founded in 1965 and relaunched under the Hudson Valley Lighting Group umbrella in 2005, Corbett has always been dedicated to creating lighting that must be seen to be believed. Drawing on a variety of old European glass-making traditions, forging pieces with artistic qualities, and designing from base to canopy with drama in mind, Corbett Lighting fixtures make high-impact statements. They craft grand chandeliers, lavish pendants, and unique wall sconces and flush mounts from the highest-quality materials, whether its bias-cut crystal or acacia wood, and frequently finish these layered pieces in hand-painted silver and gold leaf. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver Leaf