Nextion Enhanced NX3224K028 2.8 Inch HMI Intelligent Smart USART UART Serial Touch TFT LCD Screen Module

Overview: The Nextion Enhanced versions are more powerful than the standard ones. Compare to the basic Nextion displays, the enhanced ones have added some new functions, such as: supporting built-in RTC, supporting save data to Flash, supporting GPIO, larger flash capacity and larger CPU clock. The enhanced Nextion series has 7 size covers from generic 2.4" to 7.0".Nextion Enhanced NX3224K028 is a powerful 2.8" HMI TFT display, with 16MB Flash data storage space, 1024 bytes EEPROM, 3584 bytes RAM. With GPIO supported, now customers can use Nextion to control external devices. Nextion is a seamless Human Machine Interface (HMI) solution that provides a control and visualization interface between a human and a process, machine, application or appliance. Nextion is mainly applied to Internet of thing (IoT) or consumer electronics field. It is the solution to replace the traditional LCD and LED Nixie tube.