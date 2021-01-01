Next Level Racing Challenger Simulator Cockpit - Gaming chair

Bring the race track to your home with the Next level Racing Challenger Simulator Cockpit. The Challenger cockpit is the perfect solution to mount your steering wheel, pedals and even shifter in an authentic racing position to give you a true race car driving experience from the comfort of your home. The minimalistic design of the Challenger cockpit provides you with a rigid and realistic racing experience without a huge footprint.The steering wheel, pedal position and gear shifter position are all adjustable for different size users so you can experience an authentic race car driving position. The seat angle is adjustable as well as including a seat slider to make sure users of all sizes can find a comfortable seating position. The Challenger cockpit has been designed and tested that the position of the center pole is closer to your seating position rather than your feet meaning it doesn't compromise braking or heel and toe driving for serious racing.