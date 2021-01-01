From lifeproof
LifeProof NEXT for iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 Case, Black Crystal (77-57190)
Without worrying over water, NEXT is free to focus on defending against drops, dirt, dust and snow. Every button, control and feature that makes your iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 stays the same. DropProof, DirtProof and SnowProof, it dances back from disastrous falls and keeps crud from clogging ports..Weight: 1.41 oz.Comes in a black and clear color, Black Crystal.Application/Usage: iPhone 7, iPhone 8.Drop Height: 6.6 ft.Dimensions: 5.89" x 3.09" x 0.44".Contains a screenless front with a clear and black case