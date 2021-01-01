Art Decor Nexgen 72 in. Non-Adjustable Single Traverse Window Curtain Rod Set with Endcap in Antique Silver with Rouge Applique

Art Decor is devoted to customer satisfaction. We are committed to providing stunning, high quality products to create a unique environment for our customer's exceptional style. Our decorative curtain rods deliver unparalleled design for your window treatment needs. Art Decor has developed Nexgen, the most functional non-telescoping aluminum traverse rod in North America. An innovative supports system enables your drapes to traverse without bracket interference as well as create an architecturally robust design appearance. Nexgen is heavy duty and comes in multiple finishes for a stylish, modern look.