Nex Spice Rack

Features:These spice racks come with organizer racks and all mounting hardware (screws/wall anchors) included. The spice jars do not come included with the racks. These are individually mounted allowing the customer to mount them as close together or far apart from each other depending on the preference and need.Sturdy steel with classic brown coating and thick perforated surface allow it to hold up many spice jars. The steel frames ensure this organizer will never rust or cause any corrosion.Multi-purpose: Mounts on the wall of the bathroom, kitchen, over stove or place on the countertop. This wall mounted storage rack is suitable for spice bottles, jelly jars or even nail polish bottles. Mount this rack in your bedroom or bathroom and use it for nail polish bottles and other small cosmetic accessories.Features a railing bar across to the rack to hold up the items and prevent them from fallingThis 4 pack of NEX spice racks is the perfect accessory to keep your kitchen organized and uncluttered.Product Type: Spice RackMount Type: Cabinet Door Mounted;Wall Mounted;Free StandingSpice Rack Material: MetalSpice Jar Material: Special Features: Number of Jars Accommodated: 6Spice Jars Included: NoNumber of Jars Included: Country of Origin: ChinaStyle: No StyleSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Imported from ChinaSpices Included: Adjustable: NoSpefications:Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: NSF Certified: Low Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2.3Overall Width - Side to Side: 15.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3.5Overall Product Weight: 3.45Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Brown