Newton 917340 LED Pendant by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (917340-2ST)

Achieving an intriguing fusion between simplicity and complexity, the Newton 917340 LED Pendant Light from Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting stands out as a graphic light sculpture of clean-cut crystal. The pendant gives off a floating quality as it hangs with a slender downrod, supported by a sleek steel body. Crystal planes suggest the ornamental features of classic architecture as they blend sharp angles and smooth curves. The Alex Woogmaster piece exudes a sense of timeless elegance through its shape-based composition. The radiating composition of crystal floats in the air with a graphic quality as the light from a compact LED module sharpens up its edges with crisp highlights. The LED ring at the center generates a brilliant glow that amplifies with a crisp, sparkling feel as it filters through the crystal. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear. Finish: Gold