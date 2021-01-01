From blackjack furniture
Blackjack Furniture Newsome Collection Leather Match Upholstered Living Room, Sofa, Midnight Black
Advertisement
Bring a Luxurious and Exquisite Look to Your Space with the Newsome Collection Sofa by Blackjack Furniture, Featuring a Beautiful Contemporary Design and Luxurious Faux Leather Upholstery in a Stylish Black Color Measures 80" L x 35" W x 35" H and Weighs 106 lbs. Requires Assembly Features a Durable Wood, Plywood Frame, Premium Foam and Faux Leather upholstery Elegant and Sleek Contemporary Design with Smooth Faux Leather Upholstery. Features Gleaming Chrome Finished Base Blackjack Furniture are Purveyors of Some of the Most Prominently Designed, Flawlessly Crafted Furnishings and Decor on the Market. Industry Masters are Retained to Utilize Only the Finest Quality Materials to Yield These Spectacular Results