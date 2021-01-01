'Newslumberland' by Geoffrey Ansel Agrons Photographic Print on Canvas

Description
Features:Includes hanging accessoriesMade with 100% cotton canvas100% Anti-shrink pine wood bars and Epson anti-fade ultra chrome inks100% Hand-made Made in the USAProduct Type (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): Gallery-Wrapped Canvas GicléeProduct Type (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): Gallery-Wrapped Canvas GicléeProduct Type (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): Gallery-Wrapped Canvas GicléeProduct Type (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): Gallery-Wrapped Canvas GicléeProduct Type (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 0.75" D): Gallery-Wrapped Canvas GicléeProduct Type (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): Gallery-Wrapped Canvas GicléeProduct Type (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 0.75" D): Gallery-Wrapped Canvas GicléeProduct Type (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): Artist-grade cotton/poly canvasPrimary Art Material Details (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): Artist-grade cotton/poly canvasPrimary Art Material Details (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): Artist-grade cotton/poly canvasPrimary Art Material Details (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): Artist-grade cotton/poly canvasPrimary Art Material Details (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 0.75" D): Artist-grade cotton/poly canvasPrimary Art Material Details (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): Artist-grade cotton/poly canvasPrimary Art Material Details (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 0.75" D): Artist-grade cotton/poly canvasColor (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): Black;Gray;Grey;Silver;WhiteColor (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): Black;Gray;Grey;Silver;WhiteColor (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): Black;Gray;Grey;Silver;WhiteColor (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): Black;Gray;Grey;Silver;WhiteColor (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 0.75" D): Black;Gray;Grey;Silver;WhiteColor (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): Black;Gray;Grey;Silver;WhiteColor (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 0.75" D): Black;Gray;Grey;Silver;WhiteColor (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): Black; GrayNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Geoffrey Ansel AgronsOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 1.5" D, 18" H x 26" W x 0.75" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 1.5" D, 26" H x 40" W x 0.75" D): Large 33"-40"Size (Size: 40" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): Oversized 41" and aboveSize (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): Mini 17" and underShape (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): RectangleShape (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): RectangleShape (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): RectangleShape (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): RectangleShape (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 0.75" D): RectangleShape (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): RectangleShape (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 0.75" D): RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): NoBulb Type (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): Bulb Included (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): Power Source (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): LED/Illuminated (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): NoBulb Type (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): Bulb Included (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): Power Source (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): LED/Illuminated (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): NoBulb Type (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): Bulb Included (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): Power Source (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 0.75" D): LED/Illuminated (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): NoBulb Type (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): Bulb Included (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): Power Source (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 1.5" D): LED/Illuminated (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 0.75" D): NoBulb Type (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 0.75" D): Bulb Included (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 0.75" D): Power Source (Size: 18" H x 26" W x 0.75" D): LED/Illuminated (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): NoBulb Type (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): Bulb Included (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): Power Source (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 1.5" D): LED/Illuminated (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 0.75" D): NoBulb Type (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 0.75" D): Bulb Included (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 0.75" D): Power Source (Size: 26" H x 40" W x 0.75" D): Plug-In (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Plug-In (Size: 12" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): NoPlug T