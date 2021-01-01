From ce-link

newshijieCOb RGB Splitter Hubn, 5V 3Pin/12V 4Pin Magnetic RGB Cooling Fan Splitter Hub with Extension Cable 5V 3Pin

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

newshijieCOb RGB Splitter Hubn, 5V 3Pin/12V 4Pin Magnetic RGB.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com