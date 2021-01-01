Newsburg Drop Leaf Solid Wood Dining Set

You get fantastic polished nailhead dining chairs, beautiful dinner table in this awesome wooden dining table set Leading-edge design of these parson dining chairs, and dining table will improve the beauty of any dining room. Comfortable linen fabric button tufted back, seat, and arms of these dining room chairs will give great support to your back and a wonderful sitting experience. The frame of these modern parson chairs and two 9-inch drop leaves wood table is made of high-quality Asian solid wood which offers wonderful robustness and stability to these parson dining chairs and dining room tables. Soft and comfortable foam padded seat, back, and side arms of these wonderful chairs for the dining room are wrapped in superior quality linen fabric, which offers a spectacular look and comfortable sitting experience. Exclusive durable hardwood structure, comfortable linen fabric seat, sidearms, and button-tufted back, reliable dining table offer modern glance to your dining room, wonderful stability to these amazing parson dining chairs and dining table, and comfortable support to your back. Because of the amazingly ideal dimensions, this Dinette set is very easy to carry, clean, assemble and alter its places, timeless designs of this unique dining room table fits well with any decor and a soft cushion upholstered seat, back, and sidearms in smooth linen fabric of these dining room chairs will keep users comfortable.Product Options Available:1: NDFR3-LWH-18 Dining Room Table Set 3 Pcs - Two Dining Chairs and Dining Room Table - Linen White Finish Wood - Dark Coffee Color Linen Fabric2: NDFR3-LWH-19 Dinette Set 3 Pcs - 2 Dining Room Chairs and wood table - Linen White Finish Wood - Chocolate Color Linen Fabric3: NDFR3-MAH-05 Dining Set 3 Pcs - Two Dining Room Chairs and Wood Table - Mahogany Finish Wood - Doeskin Color Linen Fabric4: NDFR3-OAK-20 Dining Set 3 Pcs - Two Parson Chairs and Dining Room Table - Oak Finish Wood - Dark Gotham Grey Color Linen Fabric5: NDFR5-LWH-18 Modern Dining Table Set 5 Pcs - Four Dining Room Chairs and Dinner Table - Linen White Finish Wood - Dark Coffee Color Linen Fabric6: NDFR5-LWH-19 Dinette Set 5 Pcs - Four Parson Chairs and Breakfast Table - Linen White Finish Wood - Chocolate Color Linen Fabric7: NDFR5-MAH-05 Dining Set 5 Pcs - 4 Dining Room Chairs and Dining Room Table - Mahogany Finish Wood - Doeskin Color Linen Fabri Table Color: Linen White, Chair Color: Coffee, Pieces Included: 3 Pieces: 1 Table, 2 Chairs