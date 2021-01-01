Delta Children Newport Wood Toddler Bed, Charcoal

When your child is ready for a big-kid bed, the Newport Wood Toddler Bed by Delta Children is the perfect next step. Designed to encourage independence, it features built-in toddler guardrails create a safe sleep space that is easy for kids to get into and out of unassisted. The classic, elegant look of this wood toddler bed is inspired by costal charm with its gentle curves and shiplap-like paneling. Coordinates with other items in the Delta Children Newport Collection. Bed uses a standard size crib mattress (not included).Delta Children was founded around the idea of making safe, high-quality children's furniture affordable for all families. They know there's nothing more important than safety when it comes to your child's space. That's why all Delta Children products are built with long-lasting materials to ensure they stand up to years of jumping and playing. Plus, they are rigorously tested to meet or exceed all industry safety standards.