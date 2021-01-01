Newport Wine Storage Bar, One Size , Brown

Unwind after a long day with the Newport wine storage bar by convenience concepts. This all in one unit has room for all your spirits and liquor essentials. It can hold up to 16 bottles of wine and has three wine glass racks. But that is not all! This bar also offers hidden storage; one cabinet with shelves inside and one spacious drawer with metal glides; ideal for cocktail shakers; plates and glass tumblers. The space below the wine glass racks is ample enough for you to fix yourself a drink comfortably. With a modern contemporary style; this piece will not only spruce up your living room; but it will upgrade your home decor. With limitless versatility; you can confidently use it in your home office; your kitchen or your dining room. Crafted from particle board; MDF and non-lead based paint. Bring home today! Its assembly is worth every step! Love the look? Pair with additional furniture from the Newport collection by convenience concepts. Each sold separately.Number of Drawers: 1Included: 1 Bar(s)Features: Quick Ship, Wine Rack, Stemware RackBottle Capacity: 16 Wine BottlesJoinery: ScrewedNumber of Doors: 1Tools Required: Phillips (not Included), Screws (included)Bar Measurements: 31.25 Width/Inches, 15.5 Depth/Inches, 54.25 Height/InchesDining Height: Standard HeightMaximum Weight Limit: 80 LbsWeight (lb.): 88 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 75% Medium-Density Fibreboard, 20% Particle Board, 5% Other 5% Or LessFinish: PaintedTop Material: WoodWood Finish: PaintedNumber of Cubbies: 3Number of Shelves: 3Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: TraditionalCountry of Origin: Imported