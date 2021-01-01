Atlantic Furniture Newport Twin Extra Long Bed with Footboard and Twin Extra Long Trundle in Walnut, Brown

Making a space all their own is in the details. The generously sized nooks and cabinets of the Newport Bookcase Platform Bed provide ample amounts of storage for books, toys or other nighttime necessities without sacrificing floorspace. Tucked under the bed is a twin extra long size trundle that can roll out from either side of the frame for extra sleeping space. Designed to be mattress ready, this bed includes a slat kit and does not require a foundation. Color: Walnut.