Newport Terry B Console Table with Shelf Black Faux Marble/Weathered Gy - Breighton Home

Add style to your favorite room with the Newport Terry B Console Table with Shelf by Brighton Home. This sleek design was made to add sophistication to the entryway, living room, hallway, or dining room. Display decor or collectibles on the tabletop while the bottom shelf holds a vase or plant. The wavy silhouette gives this piece a gracious look while showcasing a lovely woodgrain finish. Crafted from MDF, hollow core and melamine, this table is engineered for durability and easy maintenance. Shop coordinating pieces from the Newport Collection by Brighton Home, each sold separately.