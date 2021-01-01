Grandeur Newport Single Dummy Door Knob with Windsor Knob - Timeless Bronze - 821951

Grandeur NEWWIN_SD_NA Newport - Vintage Victorian Single Dummy Door Knob - Solid Brass Single Dummy Function: Single dummy function door hardware utilize this single dummy handle to create a uniform look throughout your home in the areas that do not require mechanical systems. Dummy door hardware is surface mounted with no locking mechanism and are used primarily for the inactive door in a double door installation serving as a pull. Features: Crafted with solid brass Luxury vintage victorian styling Handing is reversible for left or right handed doors Easily installs on doors with no cross bore Covered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish Warranty Hand assembled in the United States Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware. Specifications: Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4" Handing: Reversible, Left or Right Handle Height: 2-1/4" Handle Width: 2-1/4" Handle Projection: 2-3/4" Trim Height: 2-5/8" Trim Width: 2-5/8" Material: Brass Timeless Bronze