Newport Rectangular LED Outdoor Step Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (ER7120-BK)

The Newport Rectangular LED Outdoor Step Light by Kuzco Lighting aids in brightening stairwells and walkways with energy-efficient LED light. Concealed behind a slender polymeric lens, its diffused light emits a soft glow to highlight landscapes and provide added safety. Its narrow design and low-profile silhouette ensure it remains discreet to blend into spaces without distracting from a surrounding style. Crafted from durable and weather-resistant die-cast aluminum, this fixture completes the look of exterior spaces in any environment. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black