Newport Park Lane TV Stand for TVs up to 80" Espresso - Breighton Home

The Newport Park Lane 1 Drawer 60 inch TV Stand with Storage Cabinets and Shelves, by Breighton Home will bring life to any living or entertainment room. Boasting two enclosed panel window cabinets and cable management holes, to accommodate any of your media needs from cable to gaming. Also featuring a drawer for concealed storage you can store away unsightly accessories. Using hollow core construction this TV stand is built to last. Also available in multiple finishes this piece will easily complement any decor. Look for other items from the Newport Collection sold separately.