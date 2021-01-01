Newport Panel Headboard

Features:Headboard Design: PanelMattress Size (Size: King): KingMattress Size (Size: Queen): QueenMattress Size (Size: California King): California KingFrame Material: WoodMetal Finish Application: Manufactured Wood Type: Carved Wood: Iron: NoAdditional Frame Material Details: Wood: YesColor (Color: Sandstone): SandstoneColor (Color: Sailcloth): SailclothUpholstered: YesNailhead Trim: Padded: Tufted: Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Material Composition [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Fabric Quality (EU ONLY): Legal Documentation: Genuine Leather Type: Faux Leather Type: Upholstery Design: Partially UpholsteredHeadboard Shape: RectangularAdjustable Height: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Mount Type: Bed Frame MountedMounting Hardware Included: Compatible with Adjustable Bed: YesStyle: Modern & ContemporaryPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: IndonesiaMirrored: NoCan this headboard be sold on its own?: YesNatural Variation Type (Color: Sailcloth): No Natural VariationNatural Variation Type (Color: Sandstone): Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingCustom Product: NoStorage Included: NoDrawer Glide Mechanism: Hidden Storage: Total Number of Shelves: Adjustable Shelves: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: Number of Drawers: Wood Species: Shelving Included: NoShelf Space Height - Top to Bottom: Interior Shelf Width - Side to Side: Interior Shelf Depth - Front to Back: PerigoldManufacturerGivenProductName: CRYSTAL COVE UPHOLSTERED PANEL HEADBOARDStiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:CE Certified: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FSC Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ITTO Compliant: FIRA Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: CAL TB 116 Compliant: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesContains Flame Retardant Materials: NoWEEE Recycling Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesBetter Cotton Initiative: Better Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Oeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: UKCA Marked: NoSOFFA Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: King, California King): 64Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: Queen): 61.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: King): 79.75Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: Queen): 63.25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: California King): 75.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: King, Queen, California King): 3.5Overall Product Weight (Size: King): 171Overall Product Weight (Size: Queen): 131Overall Product Weight (Size: California King): 169Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Limited lifetime warranty for frame, spring system. 5 Years warranty for cushions, 3 years for motion mechanisms, and 1 year for case goods, fabric, and leather. The product is warranted against defects in materials and workmanship for the life of the product to the original purchaser, as long as it is used under normal wear and in normal residential conditions. Size: Queen, Color: Sandstone