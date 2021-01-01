Grandeur Newport Dummy Door Knobset with Versailles Crystal Knob - Satin Nickel - 822632

Grandeur NEWVER_DD_NA Antique Vintage Crystal Dummy Door Knob Set with Fluted Crystal Knob and Solid Brass Round Rose Dummy Set Function: Dummy sets have no latch or locking mechanism. Typically dummy sets are used as merely a pull on the inactive side of a double door. This is a dummy "set" so it comes with both the interior and exterior handles. Pair this with passage or keyed door hardware for a complete double door solution. Features: Crafted with solid brass and genuine lead crystal Handing is reversible for left or right handed doors Easily installs on doors with no cross bore Covered by a Limited Lifetime Mechanical and 10 Year Finish Warranty Hand assembled in the United States Product Technologies: Solid Brass Construction: Grandeur rosettes and backsets are forged from a solid piece of brass. This process yields a denser, stronger and higher quality product that can better display intricate designs than casted door hardware. Genuine Crystal: Grandeur crystal knobs are constructed of at least 24% lead crystal. Crystal is both stronger and more reflective than glass; displaying a bright sparkle and rainbow prism effect. Specifications: Door Thickness: 1-3/8" to 1-3/4" Handing: Reversible, Left or Right Handle Height: 2-5/16" Handle Width: 2-5/16" Handle Projection: 2-13/16" Trim Height: 2-5/8" Trim Width: 2-5/8" Material: Brass, Crystal Elements: Vintage Crystal Door Knob, Fluted Crystal Door Knob, Restoration Crystal Door Knob Satin Nickel