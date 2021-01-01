Better Trends Newport Braid Collection Sage 72" Octagonal 100% Polypropylene Reversible Area Rug, Green

Add an element of style into the indoor area with the stunning Newport Collection of Braided Rugs. Featuring a classic design with contemporary vibes, this polypropylene rug is braided using modern machinery. It is made using a muted color tone which provides it with a sophisticated appeal. The overall braided pattern and use of excellent quality polypropylene material, adds strength and durability for high traffic indoor spaces. The Newport Collection of braided rugs is double sided reversible, it is made of 100% Polypropylene for durability and can be used for extended period of time. Newport Collection is available in 6 colors and 12 sizes and is sold separately. Color: Sage.