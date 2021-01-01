From baxton studio
Newman Vintage Farmhouse Antique Silver Finished Arched Window Accent Wall Mirror
Vintage farmhouse accent wall mirrorConstructed from metal, mirror, and MDF woodAntique silver finishArch window design Wall mountable with hanger Hanging hardware not includedFully assembled.Add a bit of old-world charm to your space with the stunning Newman wall mirror. Made in China, the Newman features a metal frame overlaid on mirror with a stunning antique silver finish. Circular copper rust-colored metal accents add a decorative touch and emphasize the striking shapes embedded within the metal frame. Wall mountable, the Newman will create the illusion of depth in smaller spaces. A remarkable design that masterfully blends form and function, the Newman accent mirror easily upgrades any space.