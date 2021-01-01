From baxton studio

Newman Vintage Farmhouse Antique Silver Finished Arched Window Accent Wall Mirror

$424.48
In stock
Buy at 1stopbedrooms

Description

Vintage farmhouse accent wall mirrorConstructed from metal, mirror, and MDF woodAntique silver finishArch window design Wall mountable with hanger Hanging hardware not includedFully assembled.Add a bit of old-world charm to your space with the stunning Newman wall mirror. Made in China, the Newman features a metal frame overlaid on mirror with a stunning antique silver finish. Circular copper rust-colored metal accents add a decorative touch and emphasize the striking shapes embedded within the metal frame. Wall mountable, the Newman will create the illusion of depth in smaller spaces. A remarkable design that masterfully blends form and function, the Newman accent mirror easily upgrades any space.

