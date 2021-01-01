From dell
Newest Dell Vostro 3000 Premium Business Desktop, 9th Gen Intel 6-Core i5-9400, 16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD Boot + 1TB HDD, DVD-RW, WIFI, Bluetooth, VGA.
Advertisement
9th Gen Intel Core i5-9400 Processor (6-Core, 2.9 GHz Up to 4.1GHz, 9MB Cache) 16GB 2666 MHz DDR4 Memory, 1024GB PCIe SSD Boot + 1TB 7200 rpm HDD, Intel UHD Graphics 630 10/100/1000Mbps Ethernet, 802 11 BGN, Bluetooth 4.0, Card Reader, HD Audio with Stereo Speakers, DVD±RW 2 x USB 3.1, 4 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, 1 x VGA, 1 x Headphone/Speaker/Line-Out Jack, 1 x RJ-45, 4 x Expansion Slots Windows 10 Pro 64-bit, 11.6lb, Black