From haley tech ltd

Newest 15 Inch HONGZHUAN TH108 OCA Vacuum Laminating machine Laminating Debubbler in one machine for touch screen Refurbish

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Newest 15 Inch HONGZHUAN TH108 OCA Vacuum Laminating machine.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com