From wyoming wild west
Newcastle Wyoming Wild West Newcastle Wyoming WY Wild West Rodeo Cowboy Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Newcastle, Wyoming Est. 1889, distressed, western style design with a bucking horse and cowboy silhouette. Fun for a rodeo loving, cowboy, cowgirl or proud native, resident or visitor of this old American west town. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only