Newbury 4pc Acacia Wood Chat Set - Teak/Dark Teal - Christopher Knight Home

Most will agree - when inviting loved ones into your home, they deserve nothing but the best. This Christopher Knight Home Newbury 4pc Acacia Wood Chat Set offers just that; a gorgeously accommodating loveseat is flanked by two matching club chairs, and a chic, slatted coffee table stands attentively at its feet. This Christopher Knight Home Newbury 4pc Acacia Wood Chat Set offers the ultimate all-in-one assemblage of luxe outdoor seating, perfect for anyone interested in populating their entire patio area at once in impeccable style. Color: Teak/Dark Teal.